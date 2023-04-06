The treatment room is clearing and the battle for places in Mousinho’s starting XI is gathering pace ahead of the trip to MK Dons. That is particularly the case in the middle of the park, where Marlon Pack returned to the fray from the bench against Forest Green last weekend.

Louis Thompson was the man to step out as Joe Morrell came back from from international duty, with Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jay Mingi and Harry Jewitt-White other options. The presence of Tom Lowery after his injury struggles this season is one to excite Pompey fans, while Mousinho highlighted the attacking players he’s also able to use at the front end of midfield.

He said: ‘We’ve got some strong options there. If you look at the weekend we had to leave Louis out after two wins and a draw, with Louis performing really well.

‘We’ve got Marlon performing really well, there’s Jay Mingi there and Harry Jewitt-White who’s not been making squads but performing well. The competition for places is really ramping up. We flip to a different midfield with different 10s in there like Michael or Owen and there’s Joe Pigott we’ve used as a 10. So there’s plenty of options going forward.’

It’s not just in midfield where Mousinho now has options, with defender Clark Robertson returning to the starting XI last weekend. Reeco Hackett is close to fitness after a knee niggle with Paddy Lane hopeful of not being out too long with a hamstring issue. Meanwhile, Joe Pigott returns from suspension at MK Dons - meaning there’s players who are not likely to make the squad.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s a good thing. It’s never nice to leave players out of the squad, but if we have those options on a Saturday or Tuesday it’s a really good thing to have. It’s a good headache to have as a coach, players competing for positions. Thankfully at the moment with the injuries coming back we’ve been able to do that.

‘I think it gives us a few options in terms of team selection, but it also pushes others to perform better. They are all there and thereabouts. We want two players in every spot, not just for injuries, but spurring your team-mate on to keep the shirt.’