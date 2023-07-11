'Struck the inside of the far post', 'A real plus point', 'Bright and energetic': Neil Allen's Portsmouth first-half player ratings against Bognor - gallery
John Mousinho’s men travelled to the Rocks and Pompey’s head coach once again rotated his first-team squad.
Liam Vincent went closest to breaking the deadlock with a shot which struck the inside of the far post, while Anthony Scully had a goal ruled out for offside.
Yet the opening 45 minutes finished goalless ahead of a scheduled 11 changes at half-time as Mousinho utilised 22 members of his playing squad.
There were some encouraging displays and here are our player ratings for the first half...
Page 1 of 3