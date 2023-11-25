Pompey suffered a miserable afternoon as their unbeaten league run was blown away from Blackpool.
The Blues hadn’t lost since March stretching 27 matches, but suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of the Tangerines, with skipper Joe Morrell also seeing red.
It was an appalling second-half display from John Mousinho’s men, who have also been knocked off the top of League One by Bolton. Here’s our Pompey player ratings...
1. Will Norris - 6
Was booked for his protests about the second goal with the ball deflecting off Jake Beesley in an off-side position. Should largely escape criticism for the thumping defeats and pulled off a couple of saves. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 6
Put some great crosses in from the right-hand side during the first half and was a real threat in attacking positions. Forced to focus on defending once down to 10-men and did it well enough. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett - 7
Can hold his head high and was consistent throughout, regardless of the scoreline. Strong in the air and barely played a bad pass all match, despite the perception. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 6
Kept ploughing on and the team imploded during the second half, but too many in front of him were poor. Photo: Jason Brown