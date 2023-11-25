News you can trust since 1877
Alex Robertson sends a far-post header wide of the target in the first half of Pompey's clash with Blackpool. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesAlex Robertson sends a far-post header wide of the target in the first half of Pompey's clash with Blackpool. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
'Struggled', 'Strong penalty shout', 'Another red card', 'Really struggled': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Blackpool

Pompey suffered a miserable afternoon as their unbeaten league run was blown away from Blackpool.
Neil Allen
Published 25th Nov 2023, 17:06 GMT
The Blues hadn’t lost since March stretching 27 matches, but suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of the Tangerines, with skipper Joe Morrell also seeing red.

It was an appalling second-half display from John Mousinho’s men, who have also been knocked off the top of League One by Bolton. Here’s our Pompey player ratings...

Was booked for his protests about the second goal with the ball deflecting off Jake Beesley in an off-side position. Should largely escape criticism for the thumping defeats and pulled off a couple of saves.

1. Will Norris - 6

Put some great crosses in from the right-hand side during the first half and was a real threat in attacking positions. Forced to focus on defending once down to 10-men and did it well enough.

2. Joe Rafferty - 6

Can hold his head high and was consistent throughout, regardless of the scoreline. Strong in the air and barely played a bad pass all match, despite the perception.

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Kept ploughing on and the team imploded during the second half, but too many in front of him were poor.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 6

