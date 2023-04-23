Struggling Accrington boss’ no-nonsense verdict of events in dreary Portsmouth defeat

The strugglers went down to a 1-0 defeat at Fratton Park to keep them firmly entrenched in the League One drop zone.

The loss came despite Accy having 18 shots on goal to the Blues’ 12, with Joe Pigott’s header 15 minutes from time proving decisive.

The visitors will look to Aaron Pressley inexplicably blazing over a golden opportunity late on, when it looked impossible to do so.

It was one of the most incredible misses seen at Fratton Park in years, with Coleman clear his team did more than enough to take the three points.

He told BBC Radio Lancashire: ‘We did enough to win the game, but just cannot get a goal. We took the game to them from the off and dominated the first half.

‘If you look at the stats, we’ve had six shots on target to their two. The stats don’t lie.

‘You rarely come here and have more shots than the home side.’

John Coleman.

As well as being profligate going forward, Coleman rued the goal that made the difference as

Michael Jacobs produced a moment of quality, on an afternoon short on memorable moments.

Jacobs’ cross was met by Pigott’s head in the game’s decisive moment, but Coleman was frustrated by his side allowing Pompey the opportunity.

The Scouser felt that was indicative of his side’s season, as they stare down the barrel of relegation to League Two.

Coleman added: ‘The ability to gift goals to sides has plagued us all season, and we keep beating ourselves.

‘The goal was a calamity from my point of view, and we can’t blame anyone but ourselves.

‘The only saving grace is that apart from Morecambe, the results have helped.