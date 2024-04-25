Stuart O'Keefe spent a season on loan at Portsmouth. His return to Hampshire has ended after just one year. (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Former Pompey midfielder Stuart O'Keefe is on the hunt for a new club after he was informed that his contract would not be renewed.

The 33-year-old has plying his trade with Aldershot Town in the National League after joining them in the summer. He was named club captain and went on to make 21 appearances for the Shots, but he has been told that his services are no longer required.

O’Keefe’s club published their retained list and O'Keefe was one of seven players who had their departure from the EBB Stadium confirmed. The Hampshire club finished eighth, two points off the play-offs and have decided to freshen things up for the 2024/25 campaign.

Aldershot might have counted themselves unlucky not to be playing in the top six given Gateshead had to forfeit their place as they did not have a '10-year security of tenure' on their ground.

O'Keefe of course played in Hampshire before during a loan spell in the 2017/18 season. He joined from Cardiff City for the whole of the campaign and ended up making 25 appearances in all competitions, playing under Kenny Jackett. Pompey finished eighth that year, missing out on the play-offs by five points.

He joined Portsmouth's League One rivals at the time Plymouth Argyle on another loan agreement, spending six months at Home Park. O'Keefe wouldn't play for Cardiff again and then spent the last four seasons playing for Gillingham. He played 131 times for the Gills and remained with them despite their relegation to League Two, but was not kept on by Neil Harris last summer.

