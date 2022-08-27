News you can trust since 1877
Pompey made it four straight League One wins this afternoon following a 1-0 triumph at Port Vale. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Sublime pass for the winner'... 'Brimming with pace, belief and movement'... 'Pick of the defence' - Neil Allen's ratings from Portsmouth victory over Port Vale

Pompey claimed top spot following a fourth successive League One victory this afternoon.

By Neil Allen
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 5:10 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th August 2022, 5:34 pm

Dane Scarlett’s first-half goal proved decisive for Danny Cowley's men in their triumph over Port Vale.

Here are Neil Allen’s ratings for a Blues side which is enjoying a strong start to the 2022-23 season...

1. Josh Griffiths - 7

Only tested in time added on at the end of the game from Harrison's header, and Funso Ojo's shot highlighting a quiet afternoon for the keeper. Kicked and caught well, though.

2. Joe Rafferty - 7

Another proving to be a dependable presence and during one first-half moment covered superbly to thwart Harrison. Comfortable on the ball and rock solid at the back.

3. Michael Morrison - 5

Replaced by Clark Robertson on 10 minutes. Morrison suffered a collision of heads with Ellis Harrison in the opening seconds and played on, yet there was clearly an ongoing head issue and had to be replaced.

4. Sean Raggett - 8

Lost centre-half partner Michael Morrison early on but shrugged it off to produce another commanding performance. The pick of the defence and comfortable all match.

