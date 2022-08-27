Dane Scarlett’s first-half goal proved decisive for Danny Cowley's men in their triumph over Port Vale.
Here are Neil Allen’s ratings for a Blues side which is enjoying a strong start to the 2022-23 season...
1. Josh Griffiths - 7
Only tested in time added on at the end of the game from Harrison's header, and Funso Ojo's shot highlighting a quiet afternoon for the keeper. Kicked and caught well, though.
Photo: NationalWorld
2. Joe Rafferty - 7
Another proving to be a dependable presence and during one first-half moment covered superbly to thwart Harrison. Comfortable on the ball and rock solid at the back.
Photo: NationalWorld
3. Michael Morrison - 5
Replaced by Clark Robertson on 10 minutes. Morrison suffered a collision of heads with Ellis Harrison in the opening seconds and played on, yet there was clearly an ongoing head issue and had to be replaced.
Photo: NationalWorld
4. Sean Raggett - 8
Lost centre-half partner Michael Morrison early on but shrugged it off to produce another commanding performance. The pick of the defence and comfortable all match.
Photo: NationalWorld