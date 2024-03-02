'Huge win. Loudest I've heard in year' - The Portsmouth verdict as Blues beat Oxford and retain seven-point advantage over Derby and Bolton
Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ 2-1 win against Oxford United at Fratton Park.
A ‘wall of noise’ from all four sides of PO4 rang out as John Mousinho’s side maintained their seven-point lead at the top of League One.
That was understandable as Pompey moved another important step closer to a return to the Championship. It was also instigated as substitute Christian Saydee saved his first league goal of the season until the 67th-minute of today’s fixture to fire home Pompey’s winner.
Here’s a selection of the Blues views shared on X, formerly Twitter, as the Blues showed battling qualities to overcome the U's.
@TheChief657: Scrappy, not at our best. But 3 points in the bag and that's all that matters.
@markallaway: Brilliant to get the win, so important and big mental boost. So pleased for Saydee, not many in this squad who haven't had a significant contribution this year!
@Roderz_125: Huge win! 10 to go!!
@phil72pfc: That’s a massive win. Great to see Saydee get his goal, well taken. The fans saw us over the line. Great Wall of noise at the end.
@pompeypod: Well played the 12th man - that noise was massive in getting us over the line.
@Samalaaarr: Brilliant win. Thought Oxford were good, can count themselves unlucky. Been waiting for that moment for Saydee since the first game of the season. 10 to go.
@mark11s: Sign of a good team is winning when you don’t really deserve it.
@nomad_ebp: Saydee looked absolutely elated, so happy for him. He loved that! And so did we.
@TomCart59710557: That is a huge win. A bit of pressure and they came through!!!
@MattPorter14: Some team this! Marlon Pack is levels above!
@sam_manton: That blue army in the last 5 mins has got to be one of the loudest I've heard in years. What a club. It's happening #Pompey