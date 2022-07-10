According to some present at the game in Murcia, Spain, unfair and unnecessary treatment by match stewards was on show for their visit – with Blues boss Danny Cowley on hand to witness some of it himself post-match.

Around 200 supporters made the decision to join the Blues for the final few days of their warm-weather training camp.

An open training session was laid on for those who made the 1,000-plus mile trip on Friday, while 24 hours later fans were allowed to attend the friendly against the Qatar outfit – a game which was played in sweltering 34-degree heat.

That proved tough on the players, despite their 2-0 victory.

But spare a thought for the supporters as well, who watched on from uncovered stands in the blistering sunshine.

Especially when unsympathetic match-day staff were confiscating sun cream lotion from travelling fans and water brought into the ground for hydration.

Flag ropes were also taken away, as was John Westwood’s bell and bugle as security adopted a uncompromising approach to their stewarding.

Marlon Pack, second left, & Co were joined by Pompey fans in Murcia at the end of last week ahead of Saturday's game against Qatar SC

And to round it off, fans – many of whom were kids – were marched out of the ground and denied the chance to speak to the manager and the players – even though it was something specifically asked of them by Cowley.

Such treatment left a sour taste for those present and some wondering why the heavy-handed treatment was necessary.

Ryan Lewis tweeted: ‘Took our bottles of water off, and the minute any kids went to speak to a player who was up for a chat they were on us’.

Also writing on social media, Paul Woodley wrote: ‘Security was over the top. Treatment was unfair.

‘My son, sunflower lanyard and all, being pushed back just because he wanted a couple of autographs and pictures with players from his first trip abroad to see Pompey when the Manager had encouraged it? Poor show from them.’

@RegularTory commented in Twitter: ‘My 20 year old daughter wasn't allowed a small suncream in case she used it as a weapon. Unbelievable #pompey.’

Meanwhile, @officialfournil content creator, Tom Chappell, wrote: ‘Don’t forget afterwards when Danny asked the fans to stay after and cheer the boys on for the cool down the security were keen on getting everyone out.

‘Danny himself protested how far fans had come to watch us play but the Spanish guys were having none of it.’

Also witnessing the events was The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen.

He posted on social media: ‘Disappointing to hear of the treatment towards some #Pompey fans today by staff at the Pinatar Arena.