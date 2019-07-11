Have your say

Here are the latest transfer rumours from around League One.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross says he is ‘more than confident’ that Jon McLaughlin and Aiden McGeady will be at the club next season. (Sunderland Echo)

Tom Bayliss. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The Black Cats could be about to suffer a blow in their reported pursuit of Jason Pearce, who in talks over a new contract with Charlton. (London News Online)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has suggested that he is prepared to be patient in his pursuit of Black Cats midfielder Dylan McGeouch. (Sky Sports)

Portsmouth are likely to hand winger Louis Dennis a chance to reignite his career on the South Coast during pre-season. (Portsmouth News)

Peterborough United have been linked with a move for former Leeds United and current Bolton Wanderers midfielder Luke Murphy. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Coventry City face a battle to keep hold of midfielder Tom Bayliss after Sheffield United and Aston Villa became the latest interested clubs. (The Sun)

Ipswich Town forward Freddie Sears has targeted a return to first-team action in November. (Various)

Meanwhile, Paul Lambert has played down rumours of Daryl Murphy returning to Portman Road, citing his wage demands as an immediate stumbling block. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio has insisted he will not entertain Oxford United's interest in defender Stuart Findlay. (The Herald)

Bury are set to endure a further crisis with the club’s seven remaining contracted players all free to leave before the season starts. (Daily Mail)

Wycombe Wanderers are set to announce the signing of former Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Jacob Gardiner-Smith. (Football League World)