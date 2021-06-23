Sunderland dealt £1m transfer blow by Championship side as Portsmouth rivals prepare to plunder Ipswich Town

Dion Sanderson. Picture by FRANK REID

Sanderson off for Sunderland

Sunderland are braced to miss out on landing Dion Sanderson.

The central defender appears to be favouring a move to the Championship with Sheffield United, after spending last season on loan at the Stadium of Light.

The Sheffield Star report the Blades are expected to enter the race for the 21-year-old, after the Black Cats had a £1m bid knocked back.

Wolves are believed to value Sanderson at in excess of £2m.

Portman Road plundered

League One new boys Cambridge United are pursuing Ipswich’s Jack Lankester.

The 21-year-old is one of the huge swathe of players told they have no future at Portman Road by Paul Cook.

And that could lead to the midfielder moving to the Abbey Stadium, with Mark Bonner’s side one of the number of league clubs keen on Lankester’s signature.

MK Dons are also interested in landing Ipswich midfielder Teddy Bishop, according to reports.

Bishop is another of the men who told he can leave the Tractor Boys and, according to Ipswich fan site TWTD, is wanted by Russell Martin.

Shrimps signing

Morecambe have landed defender Ryan Delaney on a two-year deal.

Delaney has agreed a move to the Globe Arena after leaving Bolton Wanderers following their promotion last term.

The 24-year-old made 23 appearances at the University of Bolton Stadium last term under Ian Evatt.

Delaney has promised to put his body on the line for the Shrimps after being landed by new boss Stephen Robinson.

He told the Lancaster Guardian: ‘I’m excited to get started and have a new challenge for this coming season.

‘The gaffer spoke to me about two weeks ago and since he rang me, then I wanted to get it done as soon as possible.

‘I’ll always give 100 per cebt, I’ll put my body on the line and I want to do my best to keep as many clean sheets next season and hopefully produce a couple of goals at the other end.’

