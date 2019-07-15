Sunderland join Barnsley in race for former Burnley striker | Latest transfer news from Portsmouth, Blackpool and Peterborough Here are the latest League One transfer rumours and news for you this morning. Today’s round-up includes the chase for a former Burnley striker and the latest on Jamal Lowe’s future. Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe is poised to seal a move switch to Wigan Athletic before the end of the week. (Portsmouth News) PinPep Media / Joe Pepler Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Exeter City are weighing up a move for former Coventry City defender Jack Grimmer. (Coventry Live) EMPICS Sport Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo Rotherham United are hoping to sign Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt with the defender yet to agree the new contract offered to him. (Blackpool Gazette) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo Barnsley have joined Sunderland in the race to sign striker Tinashe Chakwana following his release from Burnley. (The Sun) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3