Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Exeter City are weighing up a move for former Coventry City defender Jack Grimmer. (Coventry Live)

Sunderland join Barnsley in race for former Burnley striker | Latest transfer news from Portsmouth, Blackpool and Peterborough

Here are the latest League One transfer rumours and news for you this morning.

Today’s round-up includes the chase for a former Burnley striker and the latest on Jamal Lowe’s future.

Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe is poised to seal a move switch to Wigan Athletic before the end of the week. (Portsmouth News)
Rotherham United are hoping to sign Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt with the defender yet to agree the new contract offered to him. (Blackpool Gazette)
Barnsley have joined Sunderland in the race to sign striker Tinashe Chakwana following his release from Burnley. (The Sun)
