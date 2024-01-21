Is this how Portsmouth supporters can expect the League One table to look come May?

A slender Portsmouth win on the road ensured their place at the top of League One for another weekend. Pompey edged out strugglers Fleetwood Town 1-0 to maintain a one-point advantage over Peterborough United.

However, Posh boast a game in hand which could prove pivotal come May. Securing promotion remains the ultimate goal but John Mousinho’s men will be targeting the title.

In the chasing pack, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Oxford United continue to apply pressure on the front-runners. Just 10 points separate Pompey in pole position from Stevenage in seventh.