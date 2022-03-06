From left: Darren Moore, Danny Cowley, Alex Neil and Ian Evatt

Latest Supercomputer prediction on where Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford, Sunderland, MK Dons, and Ipswich will finish this season in League One

Pompey’s 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley extended their unbeaten run to five matches.

By Sam Cox
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 3:21 pm

Not only did it improve their goal difference once again, but it also closed the gap between themselves and the play-offs further.

The Blues are now only six points behind sixth-placed Sunderland – with two games in hand.

But has Danny Cowley’s side’s upturn in form convinced the FiveThirtyEight supercomputer that they’ll make the top-six?

Click through to find out.

1. Crewe - 24th

Predicted points at end of the season: 34 Predicted goal difference: -44 Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

2. Doncaster Rovers - 23rd

Predicted points at end of the season: 37 Predicted goal difference: -51 Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

3. Gillingham - 22nd

Predicted points at end of the season: 39 Predicted goal difference: -37 Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

4. LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 09: Cole Stockton and Aaron Wildig of Morecambe acknowledge the fans following defeat in the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Morecambe at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Predicted points at end of season: 41 Predicted goal difference: -31 Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

