Not only did it improve their goal difference once again, but it also closed the gap between themselves and the play-offs further.

The Blues are now only six points behind sixth-placed Sunderland – with two games in hand.

But has Danny Cowley’s side’s upturn in form convinced the FiveThirtyEight supercomputer that they’ll make the top-six?

Click through to find out.

1. Crewe - 24th Predicted points at end of the season: 34 Predicted goal difference: -44

2. Doncaster Rovers - 23rd Predicted points at end of the season: 37 Predicted goal difference: -51

3. Gillingham - 22nd Predicted points at end of the season: 39 Predicted goal difference: -37

4. Morecambe Predicted points at end of season: 41 Predicted goal difference: -31