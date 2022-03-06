Not only did it improve their goal difference once again, but it also closed the gap between themselves and the play-offs further.
The Blues are now only six points behind sixth-placed Sunderland – with two games in hand.
But has Danny Cowley’s side’s upturn in form convinced the FiveThirtyEight supercomputer that they’ll make the top-six?
1. Crewe - 24th
Predicted points at end of the season: 34 Predicted goal difference: -44 Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
2. Doncaster Rovers - 23rd
Predicted points at end of the season: 37 Predicted goal difference: -51 Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images
3. Gillingham - 22nd
Predicted points at end of the season: 39 Predicted goal difference: -37 Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Predicted points at end of season: 41 Predicted goal difference: -31 Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images
