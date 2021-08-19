From left: Lee Johnson, Darren Moore, Danny Cowley and Paul Cook

'Supercomputer' predicts where Portsmouth, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Charlton will finish this season in League One

‘We are top of the league’ was the chant bellowing from the Fratton End on Tuesday night as Pompey beat Shrewsbury 1-0.

By The Sports Desk
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 1:32 pm
Updated Thursday, 19th August 2021, 9:39 pm

The victory was the Blues’ third in a row in the league – maintaining their 100-per-cent winning start in the third tier

And it sees Danny Cowley’s side sit proudly at the summit – albeit on goal difference from Burton – heading into Saturday’s trip to Doncaster Rovers.

Of course, it remains early days, with 43 games left to play.

Yet, it’s a start many of us wouldn’t have necessarily predicted given the squad overhaul overseen by the Pompey boss in recent weeks.

So what’s the chances of Pompey staying there or in the automatic promotion until the end of the season?

Well, we utilised the services of FiveThirtyEight’s supercomputer to find out.

Their data model uses key statistics to map out the season – and here’s what it predicts will be the final league table using the latest information…

1. Cambridge United - 24th

Predicted points at end of the season: 47 Predicted goal difference: - 23 Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Plymouth Argyle - 23rd

Predicted points at end of the season: 48 Predicted goal difference: -23 Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Photo: Harry Trump

Photo Sales

3. Cheltenham Town - 22nd

Predicted points at end of the season: 51 Predicted goal difference: -20 Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Photo: Matthew Lewis

Photo Sales

4. Doncaster Rovers - 21st

Predicted points at end of the season: 52 Predicted goal difference: -15 Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6