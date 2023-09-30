Pompey again pulled off another impressive victory as they strengthened League One promotion claims.
John Mousinho’s men once again came from behind, this time at Wigan, with a 2-1 success through goals from Regan Poole and Paddy Lane.
The Latics were reduced to 10 men in the 48th minute following Charlie Wyke’s straight red for a challenge on Marlon Pack, but it didn’t affect the scoreline and here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Portsmouth forward Paddy Lane (32) during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth at the DW Stadium, Wigan, England on 30 September 2023.
Pompey's Paddy Lane fires in a first-half shot against Wigan. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
2. Will Norris - 7
Given very little to do, reflecting the impressive nature of the result. Distribution spot on yet again and showed his confidence and composure in dying seconds when calmly chesting down a ball through the middle before diving on it. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Joe Rafferty - 8
Always up for a scrap and such a reliable performer defensively. Like Sparkes, appeared to apply the brakes to his usual attacks down the flank from full-back, but still always available to contribute going forward. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Regan Poole - 8
It’s not just defensively he’s excelling, but now has three Pompey goals before the end of September. Fortuitously turned Shaughnessy’s header into the net for a swift equaliser, but nobody’s complaining. Another typically solid showing. Photo: Jason Brown