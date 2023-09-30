News you can trust since 1877
'Surprise hit of season', 'Magnificent', 'Don't underestimate his worth': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings in Wigan win

Pompey again pulled off another impressive victory as they strengthened League One promotion claims.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 30th Sep 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 17:46 BST

John Mousinho’s men once again came from behind, this time at Wigan, with a 2-1 success through goals from Regan Poole and Paddy Lane.

The Latics were reduced to 10 men in the 48th minute following Charlie Wyke’s straight red for a challenge on Marlon Pack, but it didn’t affect the scoreline and here are our Pompey player ratings...

Pompey's Paddy Lane fires in a first-half shot against Wigan. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Portsmouth forward Paddy Lane (32) during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth at the DW Stadium, Wigan, England on 30 September 2023.

Pompey's Paddy Lane fires in a first-half shot against Wigan. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Given very little to do, reflecting the impressive nature of the result. Distribution spot on yet again and showed his confidence and composure in dying seconds when calmly chesting down a ball through the middle before diving on it.

Always up for a scrap and such a reliable performer defensively. Like Sparkes, appeared to apply the brakes to his usual attacks down the flank from full-back, but still always available to contribute going forward.

It’s not just defensively he’s excelling, but now has three Pompey goals before the end of September. Fortuitously turned Shaughnessy’s header into the net for a swift equaliser, but nobody’s complaining. Another typically solid showing.

