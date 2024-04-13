Surprise injury comeback for Portsmouth in potential promotion-clincher at Bolton
Callum Lang has been handed a Pompey comeback in their potential promotion-clincher at Bolton.
The former Wigan attacker was out for five matches after damaging his ankle at Blackpool last month.
However, he returns at the Trotters, coming in for Kusini Yengi as one of two changes to the team which beat Shrewsbury.
Joe Rafferty is recalled at right-back, with Zak Swanson, who started against the Shrews, not in the squad.
Elsewhere, Tino Anjorin returns to a bench which contains Yengi, with Myles Peart-Harris dropping out of the 18-man squad.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Moxon, Kamara, Lang, Lane, Bishop.
Subs: Macey, Sparkes, Evans, Whyte, Anjorin, Saydee, Yengi.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.