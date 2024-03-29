Surprise injury return for Portsmouth as boss makes two changes at Wycombe
There’s a surprise injury return for Pompey at Wycombe as John Mousinho makes two changes.
Connor Ogilvie is back from his knee issue to reclaim the left-back spot from Jack Sparkes, who performed so well at Peterborough.
While Paddy Lane, who missed out the London Road victory through illness, comes into the side in place of Myles Peart-Harris.
Joe Rafferty also returns to the squad following illness, yet cannot dislodge Zak Swanson at right-back, so joins Peart-Harris on the bench.
Meanwhile Christian Saydee, who went off in the first half at Peterborough with a hamstring injury, is fit enough to retain his spot against the Chairboys.
However, there is no starting place for Kusini Yengi, who netted the winner as a substitute against the Posh.
Instead the Australian is on the bench at the end of a week which saw him score his maiden international goal.
Josh Martin and Ryley Towler are out of the squad, although have travelled with the team.
Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Moxon, Kamara, Saydee, Lane, Bishop.
Subs: Macey, Whyte, Rafferty, Yengi, Sparkes, Peart-Harris, Evans.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.