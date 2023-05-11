It’s been announced that he 31-year-old centre-back will leave Luton at the end of the season.

The news was made public despite the Hatters’ season yet to reach its conclusion, with the Kenilworth Road side set to take on Sunderland over two leg legs in the Championship play-offs.

The decision was made following ‘amicable discussions’ between the player and the club, which will bring the ex-Blues man’s five-year stay at Luton to an end. He’s made 175 appearances for Rob Edwards’ side and was the Hatters’ captain when they won the League One title in 2018-19.

Bradley made 38 appearances for Pompey following his free-transfer move to Fratton Park from Hull in 2013.

Signed by Guy Whittingham, the then 21-year-old was a regular starter for the Blues in that League Two season. However, he soon found himself out of favour under new manager Richie Barker and then caretaker boss Andy Awford.

He was subsequently sold to Crawley for an undisclosed fee in 2014.

A spell at Plymouth followed that, with Bradley making 96 appearances for the Home Park outfit. Then came his move to Luton, where the 31-year-old established himself as a firm fans’ favourite and an important player in both League One and now the Championship.

Former Pompey defender Sonny Bradley is set to leave Luton after five years at Kenilworth Road Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Speaking about Bradley’s surprise departure, Edwards said: ‘It felt right for him to share the news that he would be moving on at the end of his contract, and for all he has done for Luton Town Football Club, he deserves a great send off.

‘I have so much respect for him as a human being and a player, because he’s done such a great job as captain of this club for such a long time, and has been vital to helping myself settle here so quickly this season.

‘Going forward it is the right thing for Sonny and the club to part ways, and we wish him and his family every success for the future. But we all understand, and Sonny more than anyone, that there is still a job to do this season.

‘We have a huge couple of weeks ahead of us and he will play a big part in that, but I urge every supporter to thank him for what he has done for Luton Town whenever you get the chance.’

Sonny Bradley made 38 appearances for the Blues Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Luton travel to Sunderland in the first leg of their play-off double header on Saturday, before the clubs go head-to-head again on Tuesday at Kenilworth Road.