Andy Cannon is the most high-profile name to depart at the end of his deal.

The ex-Rochdale man was a regular for much of this season when fit, but the Blues have not triggered a clause for an additional year installed in his contract.

Charlie Daniels, Jordy Hiwula, Bryn Morris, Duncan Turnbull also leave, as does young keeper Taylor Seymour.

Tom Naylor is in negotiations to stay at Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

Meanwhile, Pompey are in negotiations with Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough, Ryan Williams, Craig MacGillivray and Ben Close who are out of contract.

Here’s how the Fratton faithful have reacted on Twitter...

@MrFinlayWHopefully Craig and Ben stay, feel like Naylor and Jack have offers elsewhere

@teddynettle1Get Macca, willow, naylor, whatmough and close tied down and we should have a good core to the team to work on

@nobbypfcBit of a shock about cannon... and think Hiwula should been given more of a chance... let’s hope we got targets on who’s coming in soon as possible

@CowleysCowsNo surprises for me #pompey

@khooper8695Quite surprised about Cannon but agree with everyone else. MacG, Close and Whatmougg we need to sign up. Naylor, & Williams can take or leave. Time for the #CowleyEra #Pompey

@MattDavies__This seems pretty sensible. Think the five in negotiations are actually the key players to build the squad around. Everyone under contract you listen to offers for imo

@MrDavishPFCHappy with that. Wouldn't have Naylor as captain next season though.

@darrenboxExpected more or even a list of those in contract now transfer listed. Disappointed #pompey

