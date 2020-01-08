Swindon target Portsmouth's Brett Pitman after Bradford recall Eoin Doyle

Have your say

Swindon have identified Brett Pitman to replace the goals of Eoin Doyle.

Doyle has been recalled by parent club Bradford following 23 goals in 23 games at the County Ground.

That outstanding goal-scoring return has helped catapult the Robins to the top of League Two, where they reside three points clear of Exeter.

Now boss Richie Wellens is targeting a replacement – and Pompey’s Pitman is the chief candidate.

It is understood Swindon are eager to recruit the out-of-favour striker, who has fallen away from the first-team picture this season,

Pitman was left out of Kenny Jackett’s 19-man squad at Walsall in the Leasing.com Trophy on Tuesday night.

He and Anton Walkes were the only fit senior players omitted from those which travelled to the Bescot Stadium.

Pitman, who turns 32 later this month, is out of contract at the season’s end and unlikely to earn an extension.

He is among the Blues’ highest earners and his potential departure would create space within the budget to strengthen.

Jackett has already signed Steve Seddon, Recco Hackett-Fairchild and Cameron McGeehan during the January transfer window.

Pitman has scored 42 goals in 99 appearances since arriving at Fratton Park from Ipswich in the summer of 2017.