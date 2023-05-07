At fault for Wycombe’s opening goal – after gifting Chairboys winger Gareth McCleary possession from a ball out from the back – the 22-year-old then found himself on the wrong end of a ‘worldie’ strike from Lewis Wing from near the half-way line.

That unbelievable 55th-minute effort – which caught the former Spurs youngster off his line – handed the visitors a 2-1 lead, after Marlon Pack (44 minutes) cancelled out McCleary’s 31st-minute opener.

But just when the unfortunate Oluwayemi thought his afternoon couldn’t get any worse, he found himself having to be substituted moments later after a collision with Wycombe striker Sam Vokes.

The keeper collided with the front man, just after the hour mark, after parrying a shot and appearing to take a blow to the head.

After rushing to his aid, medical staff immediately took the decision to take him out of the action with the stopper looking unsteady on his feet.

And while Oluwayemi showed frustration with the call, it was the right one as he walked back to the Fratton Park tunnel area with oxygen being applied.

The youngster, who was making just his third league start of the Blues, received warm applause from both Pompey and Wycombe fans as he slowly made his way round the PO4 pitch.

Pompey goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi warming up before kick-off

That empathy was appreciated at the final whistle, with Oluwayemi returning to the pitch to take part in the customary lap of appreciation to mark the end of the season.

And thankfully there appeared to be no ill-effects of his earlier collision, with the young stopper playing a full part as the players thanked the fans for their support over the course of the campaign.