Joe Hancott, pictured in action against Norwich under-21s in September 2019. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Isle Of Wight left-back joined the Rocks in March following his release from Fratton Park.

During his time with the Blues, Hancott emerged through the Academy to become Pompey’s youngest post-war debutant, surpassing Gary O’Neil’s record.

At the time of that August 2017 bow against Fulham under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy, he was aged 16 years, five months and nine days.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Hancott’s promising career has been blighted by injury, restricting him to three Blues outings.

Now the Rocks have announced the defender is to take time out from the game after becoming frustrated over a succession of injury problems at Nyewood Lane.

And boss Pearce has pledged the club will stand by Hancott, who signed a one-year deal after leaving Fratton Park.

In a statement on the Rocks’ website, Pearce said: ‘Joe is a lovely lad and a good player but he has become frustrated after a run of injuries and he has decided to take time out of the game.

Joe Hancott has suffered a wretched time with injuries since making his Pompey debut as a 16-year-old

‘We are fully supportive of his decision and we will retain his registration and maintain contact with him regularly to offer him whatever support he requires.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron