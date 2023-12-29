News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Marlon Pack was Pompey's man of the math on a frustrating night at Exeter.Marlon Pack was Pompey's man of the math on a frustrating night at Exeter.
Marlon Pack was Pompey's man of the math on a frustrating night at Exeter.

‘Target of frustrations.’ ‘Uncharacteristically sloppy.’ ‘Dictated best play': check out Jordan Cross' Portsmouth ratings from Exeter City draw

The ratings are in from Pompey’s clash with Exeter City.
By Jordan Cross
Published 29th Dec 2023, 21:45 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 21:58 GMT

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at St James Park?

Target of fans’ frustrations for wayward distribution. Came away with clean sheet if not overly worked but off night with ball at feet.

1. Will Norris - 5

Target of fans’ frustrations for wayward distribution. Came away with clean sheet if not overly worked but off night with ball at feet. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
More of the same as the Scouser’s levels remained as consistent as ever at both ends of the pitch

2. Joe Rafferty 6

More of the same as the Scouser’s levels remained as consistent as ever at both ends of the pitch Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Defensively resolute as we’ve come to expect, if not as progressive in possession as we’ve seen in recent weeks.

3. Sean Raggett 6

Defensively resolute as we’ve come to expect, if not as progressive in possession as we’ve seen in recent weeks. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Uncharacteristically sloppy on occasions as Pompey looked disjointed in front of him. More composed after break, however, but short of best.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 5

Uncharacteristically sloppy on occasions as Pompey looked disjointed in front of him. More composed after break, however, but short of best. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPompeyBlues