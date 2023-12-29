The ratings are in from Pompey’s clash with Exeter City.
Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at St James Park?
1. Will Norris - 5
Target of fans’ frustrations for wayward distribution. Came away with clean sheet if not overly worked but off night with ball at feet. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty 6
More of the same as the Scouser’s levels remained as consistent as ever at both ends of the pitch Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett 6
Defensively resolute as we’ve come to expect, if not as progressive in possession as we’ve seen in recent weeks. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 5
Uncharacteristically sloppy on occasions as Pompey looked disjointed in front of him. More composed after break, however, but short of best. Photo: Jason Brown