The ratings are in from tonight’s clash at Oxford United.
Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at the Kassam Stadium?
1. Matt Macey - 6
A couple of important interventions if not quite at the standards he's set since arriving from Luton. Photo: None
2. Joe Rafferty - 6
Put the dangerous balls in that we’ve come to expect of the right-back and was once again largely dependable. Shipped a booking after a foul following a loose pass. Photo: National World
3. Sean Raggett - 5
Not at his most comfortable and had his hands full when Joseph came in off the flank. Looked to be targeted by Oxford’s press when in possession. Photo: NationalWorld
4. Match action
Shots from out photographer Jason Brown tonight. Photo: Jason Brown