Do you agree with Jordan Cross' marks out of 10?

'Targeted by Oxford...level bombed...staked claim for inclusion': Check out Jordan Cross' Portsmouth ratings from Oxford United draw

The ratings are in from tonight’s clash at Oxford United.

By Jordan Cross
Published 18th Apr 2023, 21:46 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 21:57 BST

Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at the Kassam Stadium?

A couple of important interventions if not quite at the standards he's set since arriving from Luton.

1. Matt Macey - 6

A couple of important interventions if not quite at the standards he's set since arriving from Luton.

Put the dangerous balls in that we’ve come to expect of the right-back and was once again largely dependable. Shipped a booking after a foul following a loose pass.

2. Joe Rafferty - 6

Put the dangerous balls in that we've come to expect of the right-back and was once again largely dependable. Shipped a booking after a foul following a loose pass.

Not at his most comfortable and had his hands full when Joseph came in off the flank. Looked to be targeted by Oxford’s press when in possession.

3. Sean Raggett - 5

Not at his most comfortable and had his hands full when Joseph came in off the flank. Looked to be targeted by Oxford's press when in possession.

Shots from out photographer Jason Brown tonight.

4. Match action

Shots from out photographer Jason Brown tonight.

Related topics:OxfordOxford UnitedPortsmouthPompey