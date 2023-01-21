Team changes, different system and new captain as John Mousinho's Portsmouth era gets underway against Exeter
Pompey have made three changes and granted two full debuts as John Mousinho’s era kicks off.
The former Oxford defender oversaw one training season ahead of today’s visit of Exeter, which marks his first as head coach.
He has opted to go with a 4-3-3 system, with Marlon Pack named as skipper upon his return from suspension.
There is also a start for goalkeeper Matt Macey, recruited on loan from Luton for the remainder of the season, while Ryley Towler is given a full debut after his substitute outing at Bolton.
Out go Josh Oluwayemi, Dener Hume and Michael Morrison, although the latter isn’t named in the 18-man squad amid speculation a potential switch to Cambridge United is near.
Pompey: Macey, Swanson, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Tunnicliffe, Pack, Morrell, Dale, Bishop, Jacobs.
Subs: Oluwayemi, Hume, Thompson, Curtis, Hackett, Pigott, Scarlett.