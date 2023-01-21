The former Oxford defender oversaw one training season ahead of today’s visit of Exeter, which marks his first as head coach.

He has opted to go with a 4-3-3 system, with Marlon Pack named as skipper upon his return from suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a start for goalkeeper Matt Macey, recruited on loan from Luton for the remainder of the season, while Ryley Towler is given a full debut after his substitute outing at Bolton.

Out go Josh Oluwayemi, Dener Hume and Michael Morrison, although the latter isn’t named in the 18-man squad amid speculation a potential switch to Cambridge United is near.

Pompey: Macey, Swanson, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Tunnicliffe, Pack, Morrell, Dale, Bishop, Jacobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Oluwayemi, Hume, Thompson, Curtis, Hackett, Pigott, Scarlett.