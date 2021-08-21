'Ten points from fours games, can't complain... would have taken a point' - Portsmouth fans react to goalless draw at Doncaster Rovers
Pompey fans on social media have been sharing their views on the Blues’ goalless draw at Doncaster Rovers.
Danny Cowley’s side had the chance to claim all three points with 13 minutes remaining but substitute Shaun Williams saw his tame effort saved by home goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg.
Here’s what supporters on Twitter had to say about the draw which sees Pompey drop to third in the table…
@jakemeyers2015: I'll take that
If you'd told me before the season after 4 games we'd have 10pts and wouldn't have conceded a single goal, I would have been ecstatic.
It's a long season, but #Pompey are doing well at the moment.
@Real_Dan_Horton: Didn’t deserve to win that, missed pen aside. Another clean sheet though. Bazunu, what a keeper #pompey
@ProudieYT: Not a great performance, but unbeaten and still haven’t conceded. You love to see it. #Pompey
@robert89__: Point away from home always good.
We were nothing like how we have been the last 2 home games, disappointed the penalty wasn't converted but this team is still a work in progress.
Missed Harness. Ahadme MOTM for me that second half. 10 points in 4 games. Happy days. #Pompey
@jcoles1990: Hurts when you miss a pen, but 100% would have taken a point/clean-sheet before kick-off as these are a massive bogey team for us. #Pompey
@daninfratton: Would’ve take a point behind. League table (given how early) aside, Donny’s a tough place to go. #Pompey
@MikeTattooed: Very happy with 10 points from 4 games for #Pompey.
Still unbeaten, still no goal conceded.
Can't complain at that. Just a shame the penalty was saved.
Onwards and upwards. Danny Cowley’s blue and white army!
@FrattonFaithful: Have to see that as 2 points dropped after the penalty miss and having much the better of the 2nd half after Cowley changed things. Still, a 4th straight clean sheet isn't to be sniffed at and will be interesting to see how the #Pompey squad changes before going to Wigan.