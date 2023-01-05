There’s a stack of contenders already in the frame to be the new Pompey boss.
But there’s also a number of potential successors to Danny Cowley who may not be on your radar. We’ve done our research and used our contacts to outline a list of options who may not be on your radar.
1. Ten Pompey boss shouts you may not have considered
Luke Williams is an option to become new Pompey head coach who may not be on everyone's radar.
Photo: Harry Trump
2. Brian Barry-Murphy
The 44-year-old Irishman had a good career as a player with Preston, Sheffield Wednesday and Bury before going into management with Rochdale. Impressed a very watchable brand of football on Dale but couldn’t keep them in League One. Has since worked as manager of Manchester City’s elite development centre nurturing their galaxy of young talent.
Photo: Morgan Harlow
3. Matt Gill
Currently assistant manager to Russell Martin with Swansea in the Championship. The former Peterborough, Norwich and Exeter midfielder has worked at Tranmere and as Norwich under-23 boss before joining Paul Lambert at Ipswich. Will know Andy Cullen from their time at MK Dons where he linked up with Martin.
Photo: Simon Galloway
4. Ben Dawson
Highly-regarded first-team coach at Newcastle United, who was recruited from the FA in 2014. Became head of coaching in 2019, before moving into the senior group. Took caretaker charge of the Magpies on their 2019 pre-season tour and has a good reputation in the game.
Photo: Nathan Stirk