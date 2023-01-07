‘Thank you’: Portsmouth favourites salutes Tottenham Hotspur show of force from 8,800-strong travelling army

And the Blues striker believes his team could be proud of their showing at Tottenham Hotspur, as they went down to a 1-0 third round reverse.

Harry Kane’s excellent second-half strike made the difference as interim head coach Simon Bassey’s side went up against the Premier League big guns.

But Pompey stood toe-to-toe with Antonio Conte’s men for long periods and had their moments in the capital.

Colby Bishop..

Bishop was blown away by the strength of the backing his team received on a much-needed afternoon which lifted spirits.

He said: ‘It’s obviously a tough place to come and you’re going up against world class players.

‘You definitely feel the difference when you are on the pitch, but I feel we can be proud of ourselves.

‘It’s a shame we didn’t get that little bit of luck and nick a goals for the fans, because they were amazing. It just shows how good our support is.

‘From minute one they were louder than their fans. They’ve got 50-odd thousand and we had eight thousand - and they were 10 times louder.

‘They were amazing and I just want to thank them so much.’

Spurs fans showed their angst at the break in a half after a half in which Pompey had the clearest sight of goal through Reeco Hackett’s acrobatic effort.

Kane’s clinical finish made the difference, but Bishop felt with a break or two his team may well have pushed the game closer.

The 26-year-old was clear his team could reflect happily on their showing after a difficult period.

Bishop added: ‘Sometimes when you come to these places you just need a bit of luck.

‘If you look at their goal, it’s just quality and they don’t miss those chances.