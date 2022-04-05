'That is beautiful ... I missed this ... Strong team' - Excitement builds as Portsmouth fans react to team news at Bolton
The Fratton faithful have voiced their opinion on Danny Cowley’s team news at Bolton.
The Blues boss has made three changes from the 0-0 draw with Wycombe 17-days-ago as Aiden O’Brien, Joe Morrell, and Michael Jacobs replace Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Tunnicliffe, and Tyler Walker.
There is also the noticeable inclusion of Shaun Williams on the bench – as the central midfielder returns for the first time since suffering a back injury in January.
Here’s how Pompey fans reacted on Twitter to the starting line-up against the Trotters.
@markroser9: Liking this . Jacobs back and 2 up front very positive line up indeed. Let's have a right go lads
@PFCAlf: WELL IN CRACKERS IS BACK. Harness at wing back tho…
@PUPEthan: oh my days i missed this
@DanLewis1999: That is beautiful
@pfcdave1898: That is sexy
@lewieboy: Now I like this
@jakemeyers2015: Not bad. Not our best XI, but not too bad. Great to see Jacobs and O'Brien starting.
@JStronner: Brilliant squad
@bluejackplayz1: Strong team
