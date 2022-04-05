The Blues boss has made three changes from the 0-0 draw with Wycombe 17-days-ago as Aiden O’Brien, Joe Morrell, and Michael Jacobs replace Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Tunnicliffe, and Tyler Walker.

There is also the noticeable inclusion of Shaun Williams on the bench – as the central midfielder returns for the first time since suffering a back injury in January.

Here’s how Pompey fans reacted on Twitter to the starting line-up against the Trotters.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@markroser9: Liking this . Jacobs back and 2 up front very positive line up indeed. Let's have a right go lads

@PFCAlf: WELL IN CRACKERS IS BACK. Harness at wing back tho…

@PUPEthan: oh my days i missed this

@DanLewis1999: That is beautiful

Danny Cowley has made three changes for the trip to Bolton. Picture: Philip Bryan

@pfcdave1898: That is sexy

@lewieboy: Now I like this

@jakemeyers2015: Not bad. Not our best XI, but not too bad. Great to see Jacobs and O'Brien starting.

@JStronner: Brilliant squad

@bluejackplayz1: Strong team

Message From the Editor