Yet the Blues chief executive is adamant ambition remains to reach the Championship ‘as soon as possible’.

Danny Cowley last month paid the price for poor League One form and a disappointing position of 12th.

According to chairman Michael Eisner’s Tweet at the time, the decision was ‘a chance for renewed vitality for promotion’.

Now Mousinho has arrived as head coach, overseeing two wins from three matches to leave Pompey nine points adrift of the play-offs.

And the Blues host sixth-placed Barnsley on Saturday seeking to close the gap.

Cullen told The News: ‘The aim is to keep winning as many games as we possibly can and climb the table.

‘I didn’t want to put any targets against John's head. We were in a position where we had to start winning football matches again and won the first two, which was great for everybody,

John Mousinho has taken six points from a possible nine during an encouraging start to life as Pompey's head coach. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

‘It lifted the place, gave a new spirit and initiated some belief and confidence in everyone – so let’s keep the momentum going if we can and see where it takes us.

‘We still have 20 games to go, let’s not forget that, we have a lot to do to get into the top six, but we’ll start sensibly and continue to win football matches, while activity done in the window is to build the squad.

‘We must bring in the conditions for success so we reach the stage where we’re challenging for promotion as soon as possible.

‘We never put that pressure (promotion) on John immediately. After a long run of not winning a football match we had to address that first and foremost, restoring belief and confidence among some of our supporters as well.

‘We want to develop the identity, get that right, work with the players to get us to a stage where, for the long-term, we are in a really, really good position to make sure we can win promotion.

‘That remains the ultimate objective – to play at a very, very high level and win promotion.’

Pompey are presently 11th, having played the same amount of games as the Tykes.

Clearly it will require an outstanding second half to the season to come even close to breaking back into the play-off positions.

Cullen added: ‘Nobody wants to have a long stay in League One at this football club, we want to be playing in the Championship. That’s why I am here, it’s why so many people are here, we want to be successful.

‘We are in a stronger place than when we went into the window and if you are stronger you are more likely to succeed.