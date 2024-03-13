Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho surveyed Kusini Yengi’s remarkable Pompey impact and admitted: That penalty summed him up.

The Australian international netted twice in the 2-1 triumph over Burton to take his season’s tally to 10 goals in 22 appearances.

It’s an impressive return from a striker enjoying his maiden Football League campaign following a July 2023 switch from Western Sydney.

John Mousinho has praised Kusini Yengi's Pompey impact. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yengi opened the scoring in first-half stoppage-time with a panenka penalty, before converting Abu Kamara’s cross from close range in the 63rd minute.

And Mousinho has hailed the 25-year-old’s latest star turn.

He told The News: ‘He has the knack for getting goals and has done it consistently with Pompey, so I’m really, really pleased.

‘We want to keep working on everything about Kas’ game, open play as well. He has improved a huge amount since the start of the season when we first got him over from Australia.

‘Everything you need to know about him is summed up in that penalty, he’s a confident young lad.

‘It wouldn’t be the way that I would score penalties and I haven’t seen him do that in training. It went into the back of the net so I was pleased, very pleased.

‘We picked him because I just wanted to freshen things up. We have really good options now in terms of what we can do up front.

‘This was one where Colby’s workload this season has been so high and so heavy that it was nice to have Kas back into the side.’

Yengi, of course, could have registered a hat-trick had it not been for a remarkable 37th-minute miss.

When Paddy Lane delivered a cross from the right, the striker somehow missed an open goal from four yards out when positioned unmarked at the far post.

Mousinho added: ‘There was the miss earlier, but that happens, players miss chances, we know we need to be better at converting chances.

‘We had that one and a couple in the first half when we got into some really good areas and didn’t quite put the ball into the right positions.