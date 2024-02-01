Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey's January transfer window business appears to have concluded.

The Blues had hoped to pull off a sixth signing, with the pursuit of an unnamed promising youngster regarded as in the balance early this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, that potential deal didn't come off, with transfer dealings now over two hours before the 11pm deadline.

Nonetheless, it remains an impressive window for the Blues, who have recruited Matt Macey, Myles Peart-Harris, Callum Lang, Tom McIntyre and Owen Moxon.