That's your lot: Portsmouth's strong transfer window concludes as hunt for sixth signing ends
Pompey's January transfer window business appears to have concluded.
The Blues had hoped to pull off a sixth signing, with the pursuit of an unnamed promising youngster regarded as in the balance early this afternoon.
However, that potential deal didn't come off, with transfer dealings now over two hours before the 11pm deadline.
Nonetheless, it remains an impressive window for the Blues, who have recruited Matt Macey, Myles Peart-Harris, Callum Lang, Tom McIntyre and Owen Moxon.
Of the five new signings, three were recruited for undisclosed fees as Pompey seek to maintain their push for the Championship.