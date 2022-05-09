That’s Kieron Freeman, who continues his recovery from an ankle injury, while Haji Mnoga might not be thrown straight into the first-team frame on his return from non-league Weymouth.
Despite utilising wing-backs for the majority of the campaign, Danny Cowley reverted back to a back four for the remaining games of the season - seeing Hayden Carter play the right full-back role.
Yet his return to Blackburn, along with Callum Johnson’s expected summer departure following a season on loan at Accrington, means the Blues are likely to require a new addition for this position in the summer.
As a result, we’ve scouted around League One and League Two to uncover who Pompey could potentially eye to fill that gap.
Here’s what we found.