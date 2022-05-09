That’s Kieron Freeman, who continues his recovery from an ankle injury, while Haji Mnoga might not be thrown straight into the first-team frame on his return from non-league Weymouth.

Despite utilising wing-backs for the majority of the campaign, Danny Cowley reverted back to a back four for the remaining games of the season - seeing Hayden Carter play the right full-back role.

Yet his return to Blackburn, along with Callum Johnson’s expected summer departure following a season on loan at Accrington, means the Blues are likely to require a new addition for this position in the summer.

As a result, we’ve scouted around League One and League Two to uncover who Pompey could potentially eye to fill that gap.

Here’s what we found.

1. Kane Wilson Club: Forest Green Rovers; Age: 22; Appearances this season: 45; Goals: 3; Assists: 14; Contract situation: Out-of-contract Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Regan Poole Club: Lincoln; Age: 23; Appearances this season: 44; Goals: 1; Assists: 2; Contract situation: Signed 'multi-year' deal in January 2021 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Corey O'Keeffe Club: Rochdale; Age: 23; Appearances this season: 43; Goals: 2; Assists: 9; Contract situation: Out-of-contract Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4. Josh Key Club: Exeter; Age: 22; Appearances this season: 44; Goals: 2; Assists: 4; Contract situation: One-year remaining Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales