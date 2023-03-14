The 10 Middlesbrough, Swansea, Bristol Rovers & Plymouth strikers Portsmouth could realistically break the bank for this summer - in pictures
John Mousinho has insisted he will be looking to strengthen his forward department this summer.
Colby Bishop is currently the only contracted front man beyond the end of the season, with Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett to return to Ipswich and Spurs respectively when their deals come to a close.
Last summer saw Danny Cowley splash the cash for the 26-year-old from Accrington and the forward has repaid the Blues by netting 19 goals to date.
With the play-offs an unrealistic target for Pompey, John Mousinho will have one eye on the upcoming window and could be looking to splash the cash to improve his side.
And the head coach has previously stated he will be eyeing reinforcement into his attacking department.
We’ve chosen 12 strikers from the Championship to League Two who could tick the box for the Blues in the summer.