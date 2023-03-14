3 . Joe Pigott - Ipswich (on loan at Pompey)

Mousinho has revealed to The News that he would be open to a return to Fratton Park for the 29-year-old should the opportunity present itself in the summer. During his season-long stay with the Blues, he’s started just six times in the league and has totalled five goals in all competitions. Like Nombe, Pigott’s deal at Ipswich enters into its final year and could be moved on. Photo: Jason Brown