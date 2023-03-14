News you can trust since 1877
The 10 Middlesbrough, Swansea, Bristol Rovers & Plymouth strikers Portsmouth could realistically break the bank for this summer - in pictures

John Mousinho has insisted he will be looking to strengthen his forward department this summer.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 14th Mar 2023, 17:30 GMT

Colby Bishop is currently the only contracted front man beyond the end of the season, with Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett to return to Ipswich and Spurs respectively when their deals come to a close.

Last summer saw Danny Cowley splash the cash for the 26-year-old from Accrington and the forward has repaid the Blues by netting 19 goals to date.

With the play-offs an unrealistic target for Pompey, John Mousinho will have one eye on the upcoming window and could be looking to splash the cash to improve his side.

And the head coach has previously stated he will be eyeing reinforcement into his attacking department.

We’ve chosen 12 strikers from the Championship to League Two who could tick the box for the Blues in the summer.

From left: Josh Gordon, Kyle Joseph, Niall Ennis, Joe Pigott.

1. Summer strikers

From left: Josh Gordon, Kyle Joseph, Niall Ennis, Joe Pigott. Photo: National World

2. Sam Nombe - Exeter

The striker has been potent in front of goal for the Grecians this term. The 24-year-old has averaged 1.95 shots on goal per game and has 15 goals to his name so far this season. The front man will enter the final year of his current deal at St James Park in the summer. Photo: Michael Regan

3. Joe Pigott - Ipswich (on loan at Pompey)

Mousinho has revealed to The News that he would be open to a return to Fratton Park for the 29-year-old should the opportunity present itself in the summer. During his season-long stay with the Blues, he’s started just six times in the league and has totalled five goals in all competitions. Like Nombe, Pigott’s deal at Ipswich enters into its final year and could be moved on. Photo: Jason Brown

4. Luke Armstrong - Harrogate

The 26-year-old has netted 39 goals in his last three seasons both in the National League and in League Two. His fine scoring form has continued this term, where he’s scored 14 times in 50 outings. Harrogate’s main man penned a new-long term deal last year, which will see him remain at Wetherby Road until 2025. Photo: Pete Norton

