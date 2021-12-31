2. March 13th - Papa John’s Trophy defeat

Saturday March 13th will go down as one of the worst days in the recent history of the club as Pompey were dominated by League Two side Salford City in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley. Man of the Match Craig MacGillivray ensured the tie finished goalless after 120 minutes but Jackett’s men lost 4-2 on penalties. A result which would prove costly.

Photo: Bryn Lennon