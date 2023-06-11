News you can trust since 1877
Thirteen players have now been linked with Pompey ahead of the transfer window.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 11th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

This week alone, three names have been tipped with a switch to Fratton Park as speculation continues to increase ahead of the summer.

The Blues are expected to be busy in the market, with 9-10 new faces set to arrive through the doors at PO4.

That will be part of John Mousinho’s squad overhaul as he looks to build his promotion-contending side.

With so many names already reportedly on Pompey’s radar, we’ve taken a look at every name who has been linked with a switch ahead of the window, which opens next week, and their current situations.

From left: Tommy Leigh, Gavin Whyte, Dan Agyei, Di'Shon Bernard.

1. Every player linked so far

According to the Daily Mail in April, Pompey were one of four EFL sides chasing the Irish striker, who is valued at £300,000 by Larne. Following the reports, however, Mousinho was quick to rule out a move - stating he was unaware of the 17-goal front man.

2. Lee Bonis

The Luton keeper is Mousinho’s preferred goalkeeping target after an impressive loan during the second half of the season. A permanent return to the south coast could be on the cards this summer following the Hatters’ promotion to the Premier League as well as sporting director Rich Hughes’ connection with Rob Edwards.

3. Matt Macey

The News linked the goalkeeper with a move to the Blues last week after it had emerged he was being eyed as a potential option should they fail in their pursuit of Macey. The former Peterborough loanee is now a free agent after being released by Burnley but it remains to be seen whether a switch would come to fruition if the Luton keeper returns.

4. Will Norris

