Work is currently ongoing in both the south and north stands at Fratton Park Picture: Michael Woods / Solent Sky Services

The 15 images that show off the spectacular work undertaken by Portsmouth as part of their £11.5m Fratton Park revamp

The News was invited down to Fratton Park this week to see the ongoing work in Pompey’s £11.5m redevelopment of the ground.

By Mark McMahon
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 4:45 pm
Updated Sunday, 19th June 2022, 4:51 pm

And you couldn’t help be impressed with the progress made, especially with the South Stand as it takes on a unfamiliar look that will transform it's appearance from the inside.

The work there is scheduled to be used for the first time on July 23, when Coventry visit for Pompey’s final pre-season friendly.

And with revamped dug-outs also in place, alongside the work that continues in the North Stand Lower, it promises to be a very different Fratton Park experience to the Blues’ last home game against Wigan on April 26.

SEE ALSO: How Pompey’s restoration of its famous 97-year-old South Stand will resurrect Archibald Leitch's glorious work

SEE ALSO: Pompey reveal Fratton Park safe standing ambition

Undefined: readMore
Undefined: readMore

1. jpns 15062022 pfc new developments-19.JPG

An aerial view of the work currently going on in the North Stand lower, with all seating in place on the west side as work continues on the eastern half. Picture: Michael Woods / Solent Sky Services

Photo: Michael Woods

Photo Sales

2. jpns 15062022 pfc new developments-58.JPG

A close-up of the new seats currently being installed in the new-look South Stand at Fratton Park Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales

3. jpns 15062022 pfc new developments-11.JPG

Work is well under way to make the South Stand a one-tiered structure. Picture: Michael Woods / Solent Sky Services

Photo: Michael Woods

Photo Sales

4. jpns 15062022 pfc new developments-14.JPG

Work on the North Stand lower will be completed before the start of the season. Picture: Michael Woods / Solent Sky Services

Photo: Michael Woods

Photo Sales
Fratton ParkPortsmouthSouth StandCoventryBlues
Next Page
Page 1 of 4