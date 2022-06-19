The 15 images that show off the spectacular work undertaken by Portsmouth as part of their £11.5m Fratton Park revamp

And you couldn’t help be impressed with the progress made, especially with the South Stand as it takes on a unfamiliar look that will transform it's appearance from the inside.

The work there is scheduled to be used for the first time on July 23, when Coventry visit for Pompey’s final pre-season friendly.

And with revamped dug-outs also in place, alongside the work that continues in the North Stand Lower, it promises to be a very different Fratton Park experience to the Blues’ last home game against Wigan on April 26.

SEE ALSO: Pompey reveal Fratton Park safe standing ambition

1. jpns 15062022 pfc new developments-19.JPG An aerial view of the work currently going on in the North Stand lower, with all seating in place on the west side as work continues on the eastern half. Picture: Michael Woods / Solent Sky Services Photo: Michael Woods Photo Sales

2. jpns 15062022 pfc new developments-58.JPG A close-up of the new seats currently being installed in the new-look South Stand at Fratton Park Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3. jpns 15062022 pfc new developments-11.JPG Work is well under way to make the South Stand a one-tiered structure. Picture: Michael Woods / Solent Sky Services Photo: Michael Woods Photo Sales

4. jpns 15062022 pfc new developments-14.JPG Work on the North Stand lower will be completed before the start of the season. Picture: Michael Woods / Solent Sky Services Photo: Michael Woods Photo Sales