This means the Blues will be turning their attention to bringing in players aged 24 and under, with the best years of their careers ahead of them, and a profit likely to follow similar to those received for Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe.

In January, 23-year-old Denver Hume was recruited from Sunderland for a fee in the region of £200k and was one of the first to be brought in under the new policy.

Here, we take a look at the 15 top-ranked under-24-year-old’s from League One and League Two who Pompey could realistically target in the summer from WhoScored’s player ratings.

Here are the options Danny Cowley could be presented with.

1. Luke Jephcott - Plymouth Position: Striker Age: 22 Appearances this season: 29 Goals: 9 Assists: 4 Contract: 18 months remaining Average Rating: 6.66 Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

2. Gerard Garner - Fleetwood Position: Striker Age: 23 Appearances this season: 22 Goals: 7 Assists: 1 Contract: Expires at the end of the season Average Rating: 6.71 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Jack Tucker - Gillingham Position: Centre back Age: 22 Appearances this season: 31 Goals: 1 Assists: 0 Contract: Expires at the end of the season Average Rating: 6.76 Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

4. Paddy Lane - Fleetwood Position: Attacking midfield Age: 21 Appearances this season: 26 Goals: 4 Assists: 8 Contract: 18 months remaining Average Rating: 6.82 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales