From left: Kane Wilson, Luke Jephcott, Ross Sykes and Jack Tucker

The 15 League One and League Two rising stars who Portsmouth could realistically target in the summer - including Plymouth, Accrington, Lincoln and Forest Green aces

Andy Cullen recently revealed that Pompey will be readjusting their transfer focus heading into the summer window.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 6:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 6:08 pm

This means the Blues will be turning their attention to bringing in players aged 24 and under, with the best years of their careers ahead of them, and a profit likely to follow similar to those received for Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe.

In January, 23-year-old Denver Hume was recruited from Sunderland for a fee in the region of £200k and was one of the first to be brought in under the new policy.

Here, we take a look at the 15 top-ranked under-24-year-old’s from League One and League Two who Pompey could realistically target in the summer from WhoScored’s player ratings.

Here are the options Danny Cowley could be presented with.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.

1. Luke Jephcott - Plymouth

Position: Striker Age: 22 Appearances this season: 29 Goals: 9 Assists: 4 Contract: 18 months remaining Average Rating: 6.66

Photo: Harry Trump

Photo Sales

2. Gerard Garner - Fleetwood

Position: Striker Age: 23 Appearances this season: 22 Goals: 7 Assists: 1 Contract: Expires at the end of the season Average Rating: 6.71

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Jack Tucker - Gillingham

Position: Centre back Age: 22 Appearances this season: 31 Goals: 1 Assists: 0 Contract: Expires at the end of the season Average Rating: 6.76

Photo: James Chance

Photo Sales

4. Paddy Lane - Fleetwood

Position: Attacking midfield Age: 21 Appearances this season: 26 Goals: 4 Assists: 8 Contract: 18 months remaining Average Rating: 6.82

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
BluesLeague OnePortsmouthAccringtonLincoln
Next Page
Page 1 of 4