This means the Blues will be turning their attention to bringing in players aged 24 and under, with the best years of their careers ahead of them, and a profit likely to follow similar to those received for Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe.
In January, 23-year-old Denver Hume was recruited from Sunderland for a fee in the region of £200k and was one of the first to be brought in under the new policy.
Here, we take a look at the 15 top-ranked under-24-year-old’s from League One and League Two who Pompey could realistically target in the summer from WhoScored’s player ratings.
Here are the options Danny Cowley could be presented with.
