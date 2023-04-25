News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
1 minute ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
2 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
3 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
3 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96

The 16 Portsmouth and surrounding area locations where a Pompey player is more likely to be your next door neighbour: gallery

Pompey players aren’t exactly short of options when it comes to setting up residence in the area.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:52 BST

There’s so many great locations to chose from, depending on your needs – whether that be a desire to be near the beach, the rolling country side, the nightlife or the area’s terrific restaurants.

It’s something any prospective new Blues arrival in the summer will have to explore and weigh up before committing to a career at Fratton Park.

But what areas would you expect to see a removal van drawing up and a Pompey player knocking on your door to say he’s new to the neighbourhood?

Here are 16 known hotspots which have been home to ex-players and managers during their Fratton Park careers.

Locations in and around Portsmouth to have Blues players as neighbours

1. Locations in and around Portsmouth to have Blues players as neighbours

Locations in and around Portsmouth to have Blues players as neighbours Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Very popular with players because of it's restaurants, shopping and nightlife. It's location right on the waterfront is also very appealing, although it makes you wonder why former boss Kenny Jackett chose it as a one-time base? Premier League names including David Nugent and Jemaine Pennant have also lived in Gunwharf during their stays with the Blues.

2. Gunwharf Quays

Very popular with players because of it's restaurants, shopping and nightlife. It's location right on the waterfront is also very appealing, although it makes you wonder why former boss Kenny Jackett chose it as a one-time base? Premier League names including David Nugent and Jemaine Pennant have also lived in Gunwharf during their stays with the Blues. Photo: Google Streetview

Photo Sales
Located approximately six miles north of the city, Waterlooville has been a popular place of residence with a number of players in recent seasons. The town has been home to Ben Close, while former Blues skipper Tom Naylor - who had Andy Cannon as a tenant - lived there during his time at Fratton Park.

3. Waterlooville

Located approximately six miles north of the city, Waterlooville has been a popular place of residence with a number of players in recent seasons. The town has been home to Ben Close, while former Blues skipper Tom Naylor - who had Andy Cannon as a tenant - lived there during his time at Fratton Park. Photo: Google Streetview

Photo Sales
Locks Heath is situated just west of Fareham and is estimated to be a 15-minute drive to the island along the M27. It's most recent Pompey resident was ex-boss Danny Cowley, who was situated in the town before his Fratton Park departure.

4. Locks Heath

Locks Heath is situated just west of Fareham and is estimated to be a 15-minute drive to the island along the M27. It's most recent Pompey resident was ex-boss Danny Cowley, who was situated in the town before his Fratton Park departure. Photo: Google Streetview

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:PompeyPortsmouthFratton ParkBlues