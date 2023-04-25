Pompey players aren’t exactly short of options when it comes to setting up residence in the area.
There’s so many great locations to chose from, depending on your needs – whether that be a desire to be near the beach, the rolling country side, the nightlife or the area’s terrific restaurants.
It’s something any prospective new Blues arrival in the summer will have to explore and weigh up before committing to a career at Fratton Park.
But what areas would you expect to see a removal van drawing up and a Pompey player knocking on your door to say he’s new to the neighbourhood?
Here are 16 known hotspots which have been home to ex-players and managers during their Fratton Park careers.
2. Gunwharf Quays
Very popular with players because of it's restaurants, shopping and nightlife. It's location right on the waterfront is also very appealing, although it makes you wonder why former boss Kenny Jackett chose it as a one-time base? Premier League names including David Nugent and Jemaine Pennant have also lived in Gunwharf during their stays with the Blues. Photo: Google Streetview
3. Waterlooville
Located approximately six miles north of the city, Waterlooville has been a popular place of residence with a number of players in recent seasons. The town has been home to Ben Close, while former Blues skipper Tom Naylor - who had Andy Cannon as a tenant - lived there during his time at Fratton Park. Photo: Google Streetview
4. Locks Heath
Locks Heath is situated just west of Fareham and is estimated to be a 15-minute drive to the island along the M27. It's most recent Pompey resident was ex-boss Danny Cowley, who was situated in the town before his Fratton Park departure. Photo: Google Streetview