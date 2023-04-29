The 16 Portsmouth players with no guarantees we'll see at Fratton Park next season: gallery

2 . Josh Oluwayemi

The young keeper is out of contract at the end of the season so that automatically puts his future in doubt. And with just eight appearances under his belt all season, will there be an appetite to remain if the Blues don't believe him to be first-team ready on a consistent basis? That will, no doubt, be part of Oluwayemi's thought process as he weighs up his next move. Pompey rate him highly, though, and see him as one for the future. That should be enough to convince the 22-year-old to commit his future to the club. Photo: Jason Brown