The 16 Portsmouth players with no guarantees we'll see at Fratton Park next season: gallery

A hectic couple of months lie in wait for Pompey as head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes attempt to remodel the Blues first team to suit their footballing philosophies.
Some tough decisions will be required if the Fratton Park outfit are to return next season with a squad more equipped to challenge for promotion.
And it’s a process that will kick off more or less immediately after Pompey’s final game of the season against Wycombe on Sunday, May 7.
Calls on those first-team players who are now in the final weeks of their contracts have to be made.
But that’s not the start and finish line as far as outgoings are concerned.
The Blues are realistic to know that others within their current ranks could attract interest from elsewhere.
Meanwhile, the decision could be taken to sell others on – those deemed not natural fits for the project at hand.
But what potential departures could we see amid another Pompey overhaul?
We take a look to see what players could realistically be elsewhere by the time the 2023-24 season begins.
1. Collage Maker-28-Apr-2023-05-52-PM-1722.jpg
From left: Jay Mingi, Matt Macey, Colby Bishop and Joe Morrell Photo: National World
2. Josh Oluwayemi
The young keeper is out of contract at the end of the season so that automatically puts his future in doubt. And with just eight appearances under his belt all season, will there be an appetite to remain if the Blues don't believe him to be first-team ready on a consistent basis? That will, no doubt, be part of Oluwayemi's thought process as he weighs up his next move. Pompey rate him highly, though, and see him as one for the future. That should be enough to convince the 22-year-old to commit his future to the club. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Denver Hume
The former Sunderland wing-back has featured just four times under John Mousinho and played only 105 minutes of football. Meanwhile, just 11 League One starts have been made since his £200,000 move from the Black Cats in January 2022. The chances are those numbers are unlikely to grow exponentially if, as expected, Connor Ogilvie is handed a new Pompey contract. So that leaves the Northumberland-born man with a decision to make. Should he stay and fight for a place or cut his loses and go? Pompey would prefer Hume to remain but won't stand in his way if it's the latter. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Clark Robertson
There's a lot to like about Robertson - but the one thing that often counts against him is his injury record. He's made 56 appearances for the Blues since his arrival on a free transfer in July 2021. The only problem with that is, Pompey have played 109 games in the same period. That's no all because of injury - but they had impacted his availability. There's no doubt the defender has got quality, but if Pompey are to start afresh and go in a different direction, the chances are he'll not be part of it. Photo: Jason Brown