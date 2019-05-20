The 17 former Portsmouth players who have been released by their clubs and are now out of contract
17 former Portsmouth players have been released by the clubs at the end of the season - including stars from the Premier League and Championship.
1. David Forde
Aged 39, Released from Cambridge United, 46 apps (2016-17)
2. James Dunne
Aged 29, released from Swindon Town, 36 apps (2014-16)
3. Liam O'Brien
Aged 27, released from Coventry City, 0 apps (2016-17)
4. Caolan Lavery
Aged 26, released from Sheffield United, 13 apps (2015-16)
