Peter Crouch is now a free agent.

The 17 former Portsmouth players who have been released by their clubs and are now out of contract

17 former Portsmouth players have been released by the clubs at the end of the season - including stars from the Premier League and Championship.

Aged 39, Released from Cambridge United, 46 apps (2016-17)

1. David Forde

Aged 29, released from Swindon Town, 36 apps (2014-16)

2. James Dunne

Aged 27, released from Coventry City, 0 apps (2016-17)

3. Liam O'Brien

Aged 26, released from Sheffield United, 13 apps (2015-16)

4. Caolan Lavery

