Pompey could see up to 13 players depart in the summer.

The 17 out-of-contract Portsmouth players giving Danny Cowley plenty to ponder -- including ex-Sunderland and Rotherham figures with Millwall and Leicester loanees

With the curtain falling on the January transfer window, Danny Cowley will have half an eye on his players who are out of contract next summer.

By Sam Cox
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 8:03 am

A number of first-team regulars will see their current deals expire – while all members of their loan quintet are set to return to their parent clubs.

However, Pompey do have options on some members of their squad, if they wish to hand them 12-month extensions.

Click through the list to see whose contracts are set to expire in the June.

A message from the Editor, Mark WaldronYou can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.

1. Sean Raggett

Position: CB Year joined:2019 2021-22 appearances: 33 Extension clause: No

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

2. Sean Williams

Position: CM Year joined: 2021 2021-22 appearances: 30 Extension clause: No

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

3. Louis Thompson

Position: CM Year joined: 2021 2021-22 appearances: 21 Extension clause: Yes (one-year)

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

4. Marcus Harness

Position: Wing Year joined:2019 2021-22 appearances: 30 Extension clause: Yes (one-year)

Photo: The News

Photo Sales
Danny CowleyRotherhamPortsmouthLeicesterMillwall
Next Page
Page 1 of 5