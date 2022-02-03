A number of first-team regulars will see their current deals expire – while all members of their loan quintet are set to return to their parent clubs.

However, Pompey do have options on some members of their squad, if they wish to hand them 12-month extensions.

Click through the list to see whose contracts are set to expire in the June.

1. Sean Raggett Position: CB Year joined:2019 2021-22 appearances: 33 Extension clause: No

2. Sean Williams Position: CM Year joined: 2021 2021-22 appearances: 30 Extension clause: No

3. Louis Thompson Position: CM Year joined: 2021 2021-22 appearances: 21 Extension clause: Yes (one-year)

4. Marcus Harness Position: Wing Year joined:2019 2021-22 appearances: 30 Extension clause: Yes (one-year)