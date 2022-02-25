And with Tyler Walker and George Hirst’s loans from Coventry and Leicester expiring at the end of the season, the Fratton chief is expected to overhaul his front line for the 2022-23 term.

But who could the club move for within the free-agent market?

We’ve had a quick look to see...

1. Lewis Grabban - Nottingham Forest Age: 34 2021-22 Appearances: 29 Goals: 13 Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

2. Kyle Wootton - Notts County Age: 25 2021-22 Appearances: 30 Goals: 16 Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. Freddie Ladapo Rotherham Age: 29 2021-22 Appearances: 34 Goals: 15 Picture: George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Michael Smith - Rotherham Age: 30 2021-22 Appearances: 39 Goals: 21 Picture: George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood Photo Sales