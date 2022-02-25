There could be a number of free agent strikers in the summer Pompey could move for.

The 18 free-agent strikers Portsmouth could look at in the summer as Danny Cowley plots overhaul - including Birmingham, Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Charlton forwards

Pompey’s summer preparation is already under way, with focus centering on bolstering the club’s attack.

By Sam Cox
Friday, 25th February 2022, 5:37 pm

Danny Cowley revealed on Thursday he would ideally like to see three or four new forwards arrive in the summer.

And with Tyler Walker and George Hirst’s loans from Coventry and Leicester expiring at the end of the season, the Fratton chief is expected to overhaul his front line for the 2022-23 term.

But who could the club move for within the free-agent market?

We’ve had a quick look to see...

1. Lewis Grabban - Nottingham Forest

Age: 34 2021-22 Appearances: 29 Goals: 13 Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

2. Kyle Wootton - Notts County

Age: 25 2021-22 Appearances: 30 Goals: 16 Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

3. Freddie Ladapo Rotherham

Age: 29 2021-22 Appearances: 34 Goals: 15 Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

4. Michael Smith - Rotherham

Age: 30 2021-22 Appearances: 39 Goals: 21 Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

