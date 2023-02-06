The 20 best League One signings of January window - including Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Plymouth Argyle, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth additions
The January transfer window saw a huge amount of activity in League One.
By Jordan Cross
17 minutes ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 5:44pm
Clubs were busy bolstering promotion bids or steeling their squad as they fight against relegation to the fourth tier.
Some business carried out by Pompey and their rivals was undoubtedly more eye-catching than other deals.
So we’ve assembled what we believe to be the best pieces of business around the division across the winter window.
Page 1 of 6