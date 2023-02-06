News you can trust since 1877
The 20 best League One signings of January window - including Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Plymouth Argyle, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth additions

The January transfer window saw a huge amount of activity in League One.

By Jordan Cross
17 minutes ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 5:44pm

Clubs were busy bolstering promotion bids or steeling their squad as they fight against relegation to the fourth tier.

Some business carried out by Pompey and their rivals was undoubtedly more eye-catching than other deals.

So we’ve assembled what we believe to be the best pieces of business around the division across the winter window.

1. Collage Maker-06-Feb-2023-03.10-PM.jpg

January signings, from left, Macauley Bonne, Nathan Broadhead, Callum Wright and Paddy Lane.

Photo: The News

2. Callum Wright (Blackpool - Plymouth, undisclosed)

Midfielder schemer has given Pompey the runaround before in Cheltenham colours and is definitely among the most eye-catching deals of January as he moved to Plymouth.

Photo: Michael Steele

3. Max Watters (Cardiff - Barnsley, loan)

Crawley goals prompted a £1m Cardiff move and has bagged at League One level already for MK Dons.

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Ryley Towler (Bristol City - Pompey, £100,000)

Looks like Pompey have landed a central defender of real promise after an exciting start to his Fratton career.

Photo: Jason Brown

