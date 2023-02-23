Pompey have already begun the process of identifying summer transfer targets.

There might be two-and-a-half months of the current season remaining, but one eye is already on who the Blues can turn to to boost their promotion credentials for next term.

Sporting director Rich Hughes has said he and the club’s recruitment team are currently looking at what youngsters might become available from Premier League and Championship academies.

He’s also confirmed that Pompey won’t shy away from signing experienced players if it means they add value to the Blues project going forward.

But with youth at the core of the club’s transfer plans moving forward, we thought we’d look at the best young talent currently in League One who could prove tempting for the Blues in the summer – and ones who could be available on free transfers.

Pompey forked out a undisclosed sum for Fleetwood’s Paddy Lane in January.

But will any of the following prove tempting, especially when compensation fees might be the only money that exchanges hands?

Note: all players included are currently out of contract at the end of the season and have a transfer value determined by transfermarkt.co.uk.

1 . Collage Maker-23-Feb-2023-02.23-PM.jpg From left: Archie Collins, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Niall Ennis and Jason Knight. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Terry Taylor - Burton Albion Position: Defensive midfield. Age: 21. Record this season: 33 appearances, 0 goals. Current transfer value: £220,000 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3 . Mitch Clark - Accrington Position: Right-back. Age: 23. Record this season: 34 appearances, 0 goals, 5 assists. Current transfer value: £220,000. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

4 . Ryan Cooney - Morecambe Position: Right-back. Age: 22. Record this season: 28 appearances, 0 goals, 2 assists. Current transfer value: £220,000. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales