The 20 best Portsmouth shirt designs in recent years as Blues celebrate 125-year anniversary: gallery

With the Pompey Store celebrating the club’s 125th anniversary by putting on sale some retro shirts, we thought we’d go on a trip down memory lane.

By Mark McMahon
Published 1st Apr 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

The Blues have worn some classic shirts in recent history– as shown by these pictures from over the past 40 years.

However, is your all-time favourite here? Let us know which ones you think should feature if it’s not included.

Darren Anderton in the Influence-made Goodman's shirt after scoring against Liverpool in the 1992 FA Cup semi-final
Darren Anderton in the Influence-made Goodman's shirt after scoring against Liverpool in the 1992 FA Cup semi-final
Mark Hateley in action for Pompey against Carlisle with the cockeril on his chest
Mark Hateley in action for Pompey against Carlisle with the cockeril on his chest
A real classic worn by the Gremlins
A real classic worn by the Gremlins
Mick Quinn playing for Pompey v Barnsley in November 1988 in a shirt that was later sponsored by South Coast Fiat
Mick Quinn playing for Pompey v Barnsley in November 1988 in a shirt that was later sponsored by South Coast Fiat
Guy Whittingham celebrates scoring with strike partner Paul Walsh during a Division One match in 1993. Arguably the best of the Goodman era shirts.
Guy Whittingham celebrates scoring with strike partner Paul Walsh during a Division One match in 1993. Arguably the best of the Goodman era shirts.
A special away shirt worn by a special player - Paul Walsh
A special away shirt worn by a special player - Paul Walsh
Into The News sponsorship which teamed up well with Asics
Into The News sponsorship which teamed up well with Asics
It was back to Admiral in the second tier with KJC Mobile Phones sponsoring
It was back to Admiral in the second tier with KJC Mobile Phones sponsoring
Pompey Sport seemed a bit naff, Ty heart seemed naff as well - but it's a classic
Pompey Sport seemed a bit naff, Ty heart seemed naff as well - but it's a classic
Another legendary gold kit kindly modelled by Tim Sherwood and Matt Taylor
Another legendary gold kit kindly modelled by Tim Sherwood and Matt Taylor
Into the Premier League - and a shirt worn by some Pompey legends
Into the Premier League - and a shirt worn by some Pompey legends
The Pedro Mendes shirt!
The Pedro Mendes shirt!
Renowned for rugby - but a 2007-08 shirt etched in Pompey folklore
Renowned for rugby - but a 2007-08 shirt etched in Pompey folklore
Worn on the European tour - but a controversial move away from white shorts and red socks
Worn on the European tour - but a controversial move away from white shorts and red socks
A change to Jobsite as the main shirt sponsor for the Blues' final year in the Prem
A change to Jobsite as the main shirt sponsor for the Blues' final year in the Prem
Kappa is the brand as the Blues return to the Championship
Kappa is the brand as the Blues return to the Championship
Sondico were the brand for Pompey's League Two title winning season
Sondico were the brand for Pompey's League Two title winning season
Pompey and Nike? What's not to like. The Blues go with the US giants and a strong partnership with the University of Portsmouth
Pompey and Nike? What's not to like. The Blues go with the US giants and a strong partnership with the University of Portsmouth
A splash of red on the shirt for the 2019-20 season offering
A splash of red on the shirt for the 2019-20 season offering
Pompey fans were loving the gold and black number rolled out by Nike for this season's League One campaign
Pompey fans were loving the gold and black number rolled out by Nike for this season's League One campaign
