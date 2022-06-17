This has seen clubs across the division parting with large sums of money to improve and enhance their squads in years gone by.
So who makes the list of the biggest third tier transfers of all time?
Pompey have one figure from their past in the top 10.
The numbers in the list may not be the exact fees, but they’ve been detailed by Transfermarkt.com and Soccerbase.
Nonetheless, here are the top 20 expensive figures paid by League One clubs for transfers.
1. Scott Dobie - 20th
From: Millwall, To:, Nottingham Forest, Reported transfer fee: £525k Date: 2005. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)
2. Nathan Tyson - 19th
From: Wycombe, To: Nottingham Forest, Reported transfer fee: £675k, Date: 2006. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images)
3. Conor Chaplin - 18th
From: Barnsley
To: Ipswich
Reported transfer fee:£750k
Date: 2021
Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
4. Kevin McDonald - 17th
From: Sheffield United To: Wolves
Reported transfer fee: £750k
Date: 2011
Picture: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images
