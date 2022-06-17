Will Grigg, Britt Assombalonga, Nicky Ajose and John Marquis

The 20 most expensive League One transfers - including ex-Portsmouth and Sunderland strikers, Sheffield United defender, Nottingham Forest pair and more!

With the football transfer market inflating in recent years, League One has seen its fair share of ‘big-money’ moves.

By Sam Cox
Friday, 17th June 2022, 3:29 pm
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 4:54 pm

This has seen clubs across the division parting with large sums of money to improve and enhance their squads in years gone by.

So who makes the list of the biggest third tier transfers of all time?

Pompey have one figure from their past in the top 10.

The numbers in the list may not be the exact fees, but they’ve been detailed by Transfermarkt.com and Soccerbase.

Nonetheless, here are the top 20 expensive figures paid by League One clubs for transfers.

1. Scott Dobie - 20th

From: Millwall, To:, Nottingham Forest, Reported transfer fee: £525k Date: 2005. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

2. Nathan Tyson - 19th

From: Wycombe, To: Nottingham Forest, Reported transfer fee: £675k, Date: 2006. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

3. Conor Chaplin - 18th

From: Barnsley To: Ipswich Reported transfer fee:£750k Date: 2021 Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

4. Kevin McDonald - 17th

From: Sheffield United To: Wolves Reported transfer fee: £750k Date: 2011 Picture: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

