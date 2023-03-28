News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
6 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
9 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
12 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
12 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
12 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

The 20 most fouled players in League One revealed - including surprising Portsmouth trio: in pictures

There is still more than a month left of the League One season.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:30 BST

However, the campaign can’t come to an end soon enough for a number of players in the league, who will enjoy a period away from getting bumped and bruised every week.

There are others, though, who thrive off a good challenge and choose to get in the wars in a bid to achieve success for their teams.

We recently revealed the top 20 bad boys in the league, but which players have instead drawn the most fouls this season?

We’ve taken a look at the data to discover the top 20 most fouled players in League One this term.

Here’s how many of John Mousinho’s men make the list.

From left: Josh Scowen, Herbie Kane, Joe Morrell, Ellis Harrison.

1. The most fouled players in League One

From left: Josh Scowen, Herbie Kane, Joe Morrell, Ellis Harrison. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Position: Midfielder; Matches played: 30; Number of fouls suffered: 48.

2. Herbie Kane - Barnsley

Position: Midfielder; Matches played: 30; Number of fouls suffered: 48. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Position: Striker; Matches played: 36; Number of fouls suffered: 48.

3. Conor Chaplin - Ipswich

Position: Striker; Matches played: 36; Number of fouls suffered: 48. Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Position: Striker; Matches played: 35; Number of fouls suffered: 49.

4. Dion Charles - Bolton

Position: Striker; Matches played: 35; Number of fouls suffered: 49. Photo: Michael Steele

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
League OnePortsmouthJohn Mousinho