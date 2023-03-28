There is still more than a month left of the League One season.

However, the campaign can’t come to an end soon enough for a number of players in the league, who will enjoy a period away from getting bumped and bruised every week.

There are others, though, who thrive off a good challenge and choose to get in the wars in a bid to achieve success for their teams.

We recently revealed the top 20 bad boys in the league, but which players have instead drawn the most fouls this season?

We’ve taken a look at the data to discover the top 20 most fouled players in League One this term.

Here’s how many of John Mousinho’s men make the list.

The most fouled players in League One From left: Josh Scowen, Herbie Kane, Joe Morrell, Ellis Harrison.

Herbie Kane - Barnsley Position: Midfielder; Matches played: 30; Number of fouls suffered: 48.

Conor Chaplin - Ipswich Position: Striker; Matches played: 36; Number of fouls suffered: 48.

Dion Charles - Bolton Position: Striker; Matches played: 35; Number of fouls suffered: 49.