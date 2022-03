We recently scoured the Football Manager database to discover who the top 20 most valuable players are according to their metrics in the third tier.

The 20-year-old was worth the most according to their data, yet there was no place for any other of Danny Cowley’s squad.

This time we've turned to Fifa 22’s Career Mode to work out if any of Pompey’s top assets are valued in their top 20.

Here’s what we found found

1. Herbie Kane - Oxford United Age: 23; Position: Centre midfield; Fifa career mode market value: £1.5m Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. Jack Tucker - Gillingham Age: 22; Position: Centre-back; Fifa career mode market value: £1.5m Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

3. Steven Sessegnon - Plymouth Age: 21; Position: Right-back; Fifa career mode market value: £1.5m Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

4. Akin Famewo - Charlton Age: 23; Position: Centre-back; Fifa career mode market value: £1.5m Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales