The 20 most valuable players in League One according to Football Manager - including Portsmouth, Plymouth, Bolton & Derby aces: in pictures

Pompey recruited four new faces in the January transfer window.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST

And with the market recently closing, popular football game Football Manager have updated their database with the latest valuations.

This has seen Di’Shon Bernard, Paddy Lane, Matt Macey and Ryley Towler added to John Mousinho’s squad.

But are those four names included in the most valuable players in League One?

We’ve taken a look at Football Manager to discover who they have priced as the most costly players in the third tier.

Here’s what we found.

From left: Shola Shoretire, Dane Scarlett, Jamie Cumming, Louie Sibley.

1. League One's most valuable players

From left: Shola Shoretire, Dane Scarlett, Jamie Cumming, Louie Sibley. Photo: National World

Valuation on Football Manager: £6m.

2. Jay Matete - Plymouth

Valuation on Football Manager: £6m. Photo: Pete Norton

Valuation on Football Manager: £6m.

3. Louie Sibley - Derby

Valuation on Football Manager: £6m. Photo: Gareth Copley

Valuation on Football Manager: £7m.

4. Max Bird - Derby

Valuation on Football Manager: £7m. Photo: Gareth Copley

