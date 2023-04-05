The 20 most valuable players in League One according to Football Manager - including Portsmouth, Plymouth, Bolton & Derby aces: in pictures
Pompey recruited four new faces in the January transfer window.
And with the market recently closing, popular football game Football Manager have updated their database with the latest valuations.
This has seen Di’Shon Bernard, Paddy Lane, Matt Macey and Ryley Towler added to John Mousinho’s squad.
But are those four names included in the most valuable players in League One?
We’ve taken a look at Football Manager to discover who they have priced as the most costly players in the third tier.
Here’s what we found.